Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 65.07 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Alizé Mack
Summary:
Leonard Taylor consistently locks up DE types as an inline blocker; does dirty work as blocker, running picks ... does he provide special teams value? Because that could be his ticket to a 53-man roster. He has an athletic frame and moves well in space, but he could add weight.
Strengths:
- Athletic, moves well in space
- Long stride but not particularly physical
- Flashes blocking ability and is hard-working in that area
Weaknesses:
- Willing blocker but needs to get stronger at the point; flashes ability at times and is in no way a liability
- An afterthought in the offense