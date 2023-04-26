Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.07 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Alizé Mack

Summary:

Leonard Taylor consistently locks up DE types as an inline blocker; does dirty work as blocker, running picks ... does he provide special teams value? Because that could be his ticket to a 53-man roster. He has an athletic frame and moves well in space, but he could add weight.

Strengths:

Athletic, moves well in space

Long stride but not particularly physical

Flashes blocking ability and is hard-working in that area

Weaknesses: