Liberty Bowl: 2019 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Missouri vs. Oklahoma State bowl game

Get ready for the scoreboard to be lit up in this year's Liberty Bowl between Missouri and Oklahoma State.

While we won't be treated to a insane elusiveness of Cowboys running back Justice Hill, who's sitting out this game to prepare for the draft, both clubs have quarterbacks capable of shredding secondaries, especially down the field.

We're going game by game to let you know exactly who you should watch to get ready for the 2019 NFL Draft.

Missouri

Drew Lock, QB

Lock currently occupies my No. 1 quarterback spot in what's quickly becoming one of the most blah signal-caller classes in a while. He's a four-year starter in the SEC who'll instantly have one of the best arms in the NFL next season. His pocket presence has improved over the years, as has his decision-making and accuracy on easy throws. The 6-foot-4 quarterback will still fire a pass well over a receiver's head from time to time, but in a vertical-based offense, Lock can thrive at the pro level.

Emanuel Hall, WR

Hall was the go-to wideout for Lock, and with good reason. He averaged over 20 yards per grab in his Missouri career. At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Hall has sprinter speed down the field. He was one of the fastest players in the SEC over the past two seasons (and he may have been the fastest). More of a jagged athlete than a smooth mover, Hall's twitchiness can lead to some impressive run-after-the-catch plays too. His hands can be a little unreliable but any team that drafts him will be getting a serious field-stretcher with awesome size for that role.

Terry Beckner Jr., DT

Beckner has dynamic footwork for a 6-foot-4, 295-pound defensive lineman, and he has the power and width to play nose tackle when needed. His game features an occasional spin move inside, and he has the most efficient swim move of any defensive tackle prospect in this class. There's a strong swipe move in his arsenal as well. At times, he plays high, so blockers get underneath his pads, but his burst off the ball is above-average too. Beckner can win with his athleticism, hand-work, or acceleration. He should hear his name called on Day 2.

Oklahoma State

Jordan Brailford, LB/DE

Brailford was utilized often as a blitzing off-ball linebacker, and he's more of that type of player than a traditional edge-rusher. At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, he plays with his hair on fire and has fluid enough hips to change directions in or near the backfield if need be. In some instances, Brailford displayed good bend to the quarterback, but it's not a strength of his game nor is the ability to use his hands to beat blockers. Scouts will love his 28 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in the last two seasons combined. He has early Day 3 value.