Liberty Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Kansas State vs. Navy

Navy has appeared in a bowl game every year since 2003 with the exception of two years. Kansas State has an extensive recent bowl history as well. The Liberty Bowl, which began in Philadelphia, was established in 1959. Dak Prescott, Doug Flutie and Bo Jackson have all won MVP honors along the way.

Will a transcendent NFL star come out of this year's game? Let's examine the 2020 NFL Draft prospects that you need to know.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Location: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

TV: ESPN

Kansas State

Scott Frantz, OT

Frantz's stance in pass protection is a bit unorthodox. It looks as though he is running into position rather than a controlled slide. With that being said, it is fairly effective. With his size, he could theoretically play offensive guard but the moments where he has been covered are some of his worst. Frantz is a really strong player but he plays a bit high at times. His athleticism will not test off the charts, but NFL talent evaluators will probably be comfortable adding him on Day 3.

Navy

Malcolm Perry, RB

Perry is agile, quick laterally. He has been playing quarterback this season but the number of pass attempts (79) to carries (267) should make his style of play clear. Kansas State would be wise to stack the box and maintain gap discipline. The Tennessee native is undersized but does not go down on first contact. Perry is elusive in the way he plants and jukes suddenly.

OVER 300 RUSHING YARDS.



The 120th Army-Navy Game will be remembered for Malcolm Perry's brilliance. pic.twitter.com/rXO0Fei76d — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved a memo in November that would allow servicemen with a potential future in the NFL to delay their service as they pursue a chance to play with an NFL team. There is a place for Perry in the NFL whether that is a situational running back or return man.

More to watch

Kansas State edge rusher Reggie Walker is a bit slow out of his stance and looks stiff. He has produced 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles over the past four seasons. Running back James Gilbert is a transfer from Ball State. Gilbert looked much faster in 2019 than he had the prior year. He is not used much in the pass game but does a good job following his blockers. Senior offensive linemen Adam Holtorf and Tyler Mitchell have a chance to join an NFL team in training camp as well.