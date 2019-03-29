Lindstrom, Chris, OL, Boston College

NFL Draft analysis for Lindstrom, Chris, OL, Boston College

Draft Scouting Report:

Somewhat compact guard prospect with tackle feet who can fire multiple punches with good pop but isn't necessarily heavy-handed. Strengths of his game are his awareness to find work, stunt recognition and his light, always moving feet. Could stand to get a stronger anchor and add more weight but projects to a starting role at guard early in his career. -- CT

Our Latest Stories