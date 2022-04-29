With the No. 2 overall pick, the Detroit Lions took a hometown talent in Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson. The 2021 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year was long considered to be the No. 1 overall pick in this draft, but things changed over the past few weeks -- much to the benefit of the Lions.

In 2021, Hutchinson recorded 62 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and set a Michigan single-season record with 14 sacks. The Heisman Trophy finalist knows how to get to the quarterback, and will be an immediate starter and hopeful kneecap biter for Dan Campbell and Co. Below, we will break down three things to know about the newest Lion, and list his scouting report.

A Michigan boy through and through

Hutchinson was born in Michigan, went to high school in Michigan, played college ball at Michigan and now will play for the Detroit Lions. Hutchinson played his high school ball less than 30 minutes away from Ford Field at Divine Child, and it's incredibly rare you get to see a prospect play all this football in one state.

Hutchinson also led the Wolverines to the most successful season in the Jim Harbaugh era, as his three sacks propelled Michigan past Ohio State for the first time since 2011, and landed Michigan in the College Football Playoff. He will always be a Michigan legend for that.

Hutchinson makes Michigan draft history

With this selection, Hutchinson becomes the second Wolverine defender to ever be drafted in the top five. The other player? Charles Woodson, who went No. 4 overall to the Oakland Raiders back in 1998. That proved to be a good pick, as Woodson was the Defensive Rookie of the Year, made nine Pro Bowls, led the NFL in interceptions twice and landed in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after 18 seasons played.

Said it would be "interesting" to play for the Lions

Back in February, the 2021 Unanimous First Team All-American joined CBS Sports HQ and answered the hypothetical about being drafted by his hometown team.

"Yeah, that'd definitely be interesting, especially because it's so close to home, I'd be so close to my family," said Hutchinson. "I just know whatever team that picks me, they're going to get my all and I'm really hoping to just win some ball games wherever I go and have a lot of success."

Scouting report

Rating: 93.23 (All-Pro)

Pick grade: B+

Pro Comparison: Jared Allen

Strengths: Edge rusher with great combination of size, speed and strength. Capable of winning with speed and power. Displays fast, effective hands. Constantly working towards the quarterback without getting too deep. High football IQ to exploit opponent's weaknesses. Developed inside moves to pair with corner rush.

Weaknesses: Average closing speed and change of direction. Shorter arms that could lead to difficulty against offensive tackles with longer arms to re-route him. Lacks elite top-end speed. Strictly hand-in-the-dirt player, not going to drop back into coverage.

Accolades: