Little, Greg, OL, Ole Miss

NFL Draft analysis for Little, Greg, OL, Ole Miss

Draft Scouting Report:

Fits into the category of "rare" specimen at the left tackle spot with smooth movements in every direction, and he's well-versed in pass protection. Little needs more lower-half weight/strength to help his anchor, and in some instances -- though not often -- he can be a waist-bender. Knows how to use his long arms by striking first, and his run blocking his behind his pass protection, but with more power, he can be a franchise left tackle. -- CT

