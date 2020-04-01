Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Lloyd Cushenberry, OL, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84

Strengths:

  • Strong with low pad level
  • Really sinks into his anchor against bull rushes.
  • One-on-one mauler
  • Experience in pass-happy offense will help him in NFL

Weaknesses:

  • Unspectacular lateral agility
  • Occasionally stops moving his feet, which leads losing the angle battle
  • Not an on-the-move center for a zone scheme.
  • Needs to get better with his hands and must get more laterally explosive
