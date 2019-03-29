Lock, Drew, QB, Missouri

NFL Draft analysis for Lock, Drew, QB, Missouri

Draft Scouting Report:

Good-sized, decently athletic, big-armed pocket passer who can throw from many platforms and bases with good, not great accuracy and lives for the deep ball. Occasional bad miss on easy throws when he trusts his arm too much and delivers while off balance. Flashed the ability to read the entire field and typically showcased good pocket patience. -- CT

