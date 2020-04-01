Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky

NFL Draft analysis for Logan Stenberg, OL, Kentucky

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77

Strengths:

  • Finishes blocks
  • Quick out of his stance
  • Strong, blocks with good leverage

Weaknesses:

  • Gets called for a dumb penalty at least once a game
  • Inconsistent when sealing blocks.
  • Taller than the average NFL guard
