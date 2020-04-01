Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

NFL Draft analysis for Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 76

Strengths:

  • Moves well, does a good job regulating motion
  • Does not give up on the play
  • Does a good job making reads, covering the field

Weaknesses:

  • Not sent on blitzes often
  • Inconsistent tackler
