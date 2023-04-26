Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.93 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Nik Bonitto

Summary:

Lonnie Phelps is a classic rush LB who has the frame of a bigger off-ball LB but spent the vast majority of his time rushing around the corner. He has a good amount of juice that will threaten the outside shoulder of some slower OTs, but he's not a legit calling card. Same is true for his bend/dip around the edge. He has nice, calculated rush plans, but oftentimes he's unable to win because his hands don't have much pop. He needs to develop plenty of strength, and adding more weight would help him in that regard. His inside move is very effective, as is his swipe -- and he has a nice little spin, too. He works hard on every snap, even against the run. He will track down backs from the backside. He's fluid sinking into coverage and has impressive range to the football when chasing outside runs. He has limited length, which really hurts him at the point of attack when attempting to deploy a pass-rush move. He's a high-energy, outside speed rusher with an advanced game who very well could outplay his draft position, but he will have to overcome physical shortcomings to do so.

Strengths:

Serious burst, bend and pass-rush moves around the corner

Highly productive across multiple seasons

Will win around the corner at times in the NFL but understands he needs to counter to the inside

Weaknesses: