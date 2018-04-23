Los Angeles Chargers Mock Draft: Da'Ron Payne fills need, predictions for every pick

The Chargers might want to think about finding the heir apparent to Philip Rivers at No. 17, but in my mock there are already six quarterbacks off the board by the time the Chargers are on the clock.

If that scenario comes to pass, there should be plenty of defensive talent to add on that side of the ball. Whether it's a defensive tackle like Vita Vea or Da'Ron Payne, or a linebacker like Leighton Vander Esch, the Chargers should like their options in the first round.

You can check out every pick, mock draft and class analysis for all 32 teams in my full seven-round mock draft.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers use No. 17 on a player that will immediately help their rush defense and could also be a tough player to handle in pass-rushing situations, especially considering the talent the defense has on the ends. Corey Liuget is suspended to open the year, so Payne should be in for all the work he can handle early.

Bates addresses the hole that remains in the secondary after the departure of Tre Boston. Richardson can compete to start at right tackle, where the team needs an upgrade. Hines is a scatback who could be lethal in small doses. Scales and Thomas bring talent to a linebacker group that's proven to be a rare weakness for this defense. Evans will try to stick as a depth piece on the line.