Love, Julian, CB, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Love, Julian, CB, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Elite combination of athleticism, awareness, and ball skills which led to huge production numbers while at Notre Dame. Decent versatility but probably best in a zone scheme that allows him to read and react to what's in front of him. Lacking slightly in the size and length department but should instantly translates to a multi-faceted role at the next level. -- CT

