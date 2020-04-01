Lucas Niang, OL, TCU

NFL Draft analysis for Lucas Niang, OL, TCU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 83

Strengths:

  • Hgh-end movement ability for his size
  • Explosively hops out of his stance for run game and when picking up stunts
  • Good amount of power, plays with good leverage despite being taller

Weaknesses:

  • Feet occasionally stop moving in pass protection
  • Strange tendency to open too early, giving edge rushers easy path to QB
  • Doesn't control with his hands
  • Technically needs to get better
