Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90.22 (All-Pro)

Pro Comparison: Jaelan Phillips

Summary:

Long, dynamic pass-rusher with advanced game. He loves the two-arm bench press and is very effective with it because of his burst, sheer power, and length to keep blockers off his frame. He counters off that patented start to his rushes with arm over, inside crossover, and rip move to the outside. He's very polished with his hand work and can win with first-step quickness and sustained speed to the football. He often squeezed through gaps with athleticism alone. He has to get stronger, and he's not overly twitchy. When utilized inside, his length presents problems for blockers. He's a big-time prospect.

Strengths:

Long with athletic physical profile

Bench press is good, and routinely counters off it

Can win on the interior with first-step quickness

Weaknesses: