Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.41 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Matt McCants

Summary:

Luke Haggard is an athletic lineman who is patient through his arc. He does a good job of keeping his hands high and tight. Haggard still needs to improve his play strength and play with better leverage in the run game. He shows the mobility to work to the second level and engage in space. Haggard has good length but forward lean in his stance occasionally leads to balance issues.

Strengths:

Disciplined eyes to pick up loopers

Long arms and good length

Looks for work when disengaged

Patient into his pass arc

Hands remain high and tight

Weaknesses: