Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 73.41 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Matt McCants
Summary:
Luke Haggard is an athletic lineman who is patient through his arc. He does a good job of keeping his hands high and tight. Haggard still needs to improve his play strength and play with better leverage in the run game. He shows the mobility to work to the second level and engage in space. Haggard has good length but forward lean in his stance occasionally leads to balance issues.
Strengths:
- Disciplined eyes to pick up loopers
- Long arms and good length
- Looks for work when disengaged
- Patient into his pass arc
- Hands remain high and tight
Weaknesses:
- Plays high at times, resulting in poor leverage
- Play strength can improve
- Occasional forward lean in his stance creates balance issues