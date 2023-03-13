Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 84.82 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Dallas Goedert

Summary:

Luke Musgrave is a well-sized, dynamic vertical TE with room to grow into his frame. He doesn't provide much after the catch in terms of wiggle but is plenty athletic enough to get open, particularly on the vertical route tree. He's quick and fast down the field. His blocking leaves a fair amount to be desired, but he has the size and athleticism to mature into a decent blocker in the NFL. For teams looking for serious downfield, seam-stretching juice at the TE position, this is the guy in this class.

Strengths:

Looks like an oversized but sleek WR. And plays like one

Serious juice to threaten the seam

Large catch radius

Knack to make the difficult grab, even if he has to contort his body

Weaknesses: