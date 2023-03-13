Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 84.82 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Dallas Goedert
Summary:
Luke Musgrave is a well-sized, dynamic vertical TE with room to grow into his frame. He doesn't provide much after the catch in terms of wiggle but is plenty athletic enough to get open, particularly on the vertical route tree. He's quick and fast down the field. His blocking leaves a fair amount to be desired, but he has the size and athleticism to mature into a decent blocker in the NFL. For teams looking for serious downfield, seam-stretching juice at the TE position, this is the guy in this class.
Strengths:
- Looks like an oversized but sleek WR. And plays like one
- Serious juice to threaten the seam
- Large catch radius
- Knack to make the difficult grab, even if he has to contort his body
Weaknesses:
- Not a majorly agile, YAC type
- Only played two games in 2022 before suffering season-ending injury
- Some drops on film on what should've been easy catches
- Minimal blocking expertise