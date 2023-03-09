Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80.83 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Creed Humphrey

Summary:

A former four-star, Luke Wypler has been a starter for the past two seasons in Columbus. One of the most athletic centers in this class, he's also surprisingly stout at the point of attack when going up against bigger defensive tackles.

Strengths:

Moves well in space; light on feet for size

In-balance, quick feet in passpro, mirrors well, uses hands to control DTs

Hard to disengage when he locks on

Smooth when getting to second-level blocks in run game, finds target

Has the athleticism to get out in front of screens and find target

Stout at point of attack in passpro, good anchor; not easy to push him into QB's lap

Might be best pulling center in class

Weaknesses: