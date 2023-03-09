Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 80.83 (Long-term starter)
Pro Comparison: Creed Humphrey
Summary:
A former four-star, Luke Wypler has been a starter for the past two seasons in Columbus. One of the most athletic centers in this class, he's also surprisingly stout at the point of attack when going up against bigger defensive tackles.
Strengths:
- Moves well in space; light on feet for size
- In-balance, quick feet in passpro, mirrors well, uses hands to control DTs
- Hard to disengage when he locks on
- Smooth when getting to second-level blocks in run game, finds target
- Has the athleticism to get out in front of screens and find target
- Stout at point of attack in passpro, good anchor; not easy to push him into QB's lap
- Might be best pulling center in class
Weaknesses:
- Will sometimes struggle to sustain second-level blocks
- Can sometimes lose early in rep when DT wins with hands/rip move
- Can sometimes get over toes at snap, get off-balance vs. swim move and lose early in rep