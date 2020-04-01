Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

NFL Draft analysis for Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75

Strengths:

  • Natural playmaker capable of contributing as returner
  • Tough, will never look to get down when additional yardage is available
  • Elusive, shows great vision and lateral quickness

Weaknesses:

  • Lacks focus, overprotecting himself early in 2019 led to drops
  • Situational awareness could improve, fielded bouncing punt inside 10
  • Known to carry the ball recklessly
