Mack, Alize, TE, Notre Dame
NFL Draft analysis for Mack, Alize, TE, Notre Dame
Draft Scouting Report:
Looks like an NFL tight end but he's only adequate as a blocker and can be overwhelmed when blocking inline. Mack is a hands catcher with ability to pluck ball out of the air but also disappeared for long stretches with little/no impact during games last season. Smooth getting in and out of breaks. Has no problem creating separation, especially against LBs, but often goes down at first contact. -- RW
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft: Pinpointing the biggest sleepers
Just about all of these prospects will be available on Day 3 at great value
-
Pete Prisco's 2019 Better-Than Team
Vanderbilt's JoeJuan Williams headlines a list of guys who have draft steal written all over...
-
Draft ranges for prospects in Nashville
Let's take a look at the draft-day ranges for all 23 prospects who'll be in attendance in...
-
Mock: Haskins slips out of top 20
The Giants add help for their defensive front before securing a new QB-WR combo with their...
-
Mock: Seven rounds, every team analyzed
Here's a look at what your team might do in every round of the 2019 NFL Draft
-
2019 Mock: Broncos add Oliver to defense
Washington makes a move for its QB of the future, while Giants also get a signal-caller but...