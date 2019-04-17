Mack, Alize, TE, Notre Dame

NFL Draft analysis for Mack, Alize, TE, Notre Dame

Draft Scouting Report:

Looks like an NFL tight end but he's only adequate as a blocker and can be overwhelmed when blocking inline. Mack is a hands catcher with ability to pluck ball out of the air but also disappeared for long stretches with little/no impact during games last season. Smooth getting in and out of breaks. Has no problem creating separation, especially against LBs, but often goes down at first contact. -- RW

