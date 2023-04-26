Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 55.96 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Royce Newman
Summary:
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu has good size to play on the edge or slide inside. He is a competitor at the point of contact but has too much forward lean in his pass set. Aumavae-Laulu has good quickness to counter inside moves and long arms to get into defenders but is known to flash his hands too early in pass protection.
Strengths:
- Good size to play on the edge or slide inside
- Battles at the point of contact
- Good quickness to counter inside moves
- Long arms to create at the point of attack
Weaknesses:
- Too much forward lean in pass protection
- Flashes hands too early in pass protection, lacks variance