Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 55.96 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Royce Newman

Summary:

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu has good size to play on the edge or slide inside. He is a competitor at the point of contact but has too much forward lean in his pass set. Aumavae-Laulu has good quickness to counter inside moves and long arms to get into defenders but is known to flash his hands too early in pass protection.

Strengths:

Good size to play on the edge or slide inside

Battles at the point of contact

Good quickness to counter inside moves

Long arms to create at the point of attack

Weaknesses: