Former Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham was drafted in the USFL by the Birmingham Stallions with the No. 22 overall pick, but he had no idea. Cunningham said he found out the news late and clarified where his interest in the USFL stands.

"I was actually working out and then I see that … I don't know what that was," Cunningham said. "I had no clue about it, I'm just as shocked as you are."

When asked if he plans to play in the other league, Cunningham was confident in his choice.

"No I'm not playing in that. I'm here for the combine and to play in the NFL," the 24-year-old said on Friday from Indianapolis.

In his journey to the NFL, Cunningham has turned to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for advice. The prospect says he hopes Jackson remains a Raven among contract negotiations.

Jackson has supported the fellow Louisville quarterback throughout his college career, sending him a congratulations message when Cunningham passed his school record for passing touchdowns. Cunningham would love to be reunited with the other Cardinal.

"That'd be great, because it'd be just like the old days, just being able to learn from him ... that would be awesome for sure," Cunningham said.

The NFL Draft will kick off April 27 from Kansas City, Missouri.