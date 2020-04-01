Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

NFL Draft analysis for Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79

Strengths:

  • Smart, instinctive player who typically reads his keys then goes in a hurry
  • Decent flipping of the hips in zone coverage
  • Imposing size; crushed his combine
  • Solid range but not spectacular
  • Sure tackler and adequate blitzer
  • Flashed the ability to defeat blocks

Weaknesses:

  • Not a dynamic mover
  • Very limited experience sinking in coverage
  • Not a true block-defeating specialist in that area
  • On-field athleticism doesn't match his combine
Our Latest Stories