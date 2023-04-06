Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.72 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tyrie Cleveland

Summary:

Malik Knowles is a kick return specialist who has two career kick return TDs. He's raw as a wide receiver and a route-runner, but get the ball in his hands and let him do the rest. He excels in YAC, consistently breaking tackles in space, and can take a slant to the house. Game-changing abilities plus growth potential makes him an intriguing prospect.

Strengths:

Kick-return ability

Playmaker with the ball in his hands -- asset in quick-screen game

Will need to be schemed open but a home-run threat every time he touches the ball

Good hands catcher; snatches balls on short/intermediate routes

End-around ability because of KR skills

Not a blazer but a tough runner; like a RB in space

Weaknesses: