Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 67.72 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Tyrie Cleveland

Summary:

Malik Knowles is a kick return specialist who has two career kick return TDs. He's raw as a wide receiver and a route-runner, but get the ball in his hands and let him do the rest. He excels in YAC, consistently breaking tackles in space, and can take a slant to the house. Game-changing abilities plus growth potential makes him an intriguing prospect.

Strengths:

  • Kick-return ability
  • Playmaker with the ball in his hands -- asset in quick-screen game
  • Will need to be schemed open but a home-run threat every time he touches the ball
  • Good hands catcher; snatches balls on short/intermediate routes
  • End-around ability because of KR skills
  • Not a blazer but a tough runner; like a RB in space

Weaknesses:

  • Raw as a route-runner; needs refinement there to reduce wasted movement early in route
  • Not asked to do much re: route-running
  • A lot to do as a run blocker