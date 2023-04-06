Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 67.72 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Tyrie Cleveland
Summary:
Malik Knowles is a kick return specialist who has two career kick return TDs. He's raw as a wide receiver and a route-runner, but get the ball in his hands and let him do the rest. He excels in YAC, consistently breaking tackles in space, and can take a slant to the house. Game-changing abilities plus growth potential makes him an intriguing prospect.
Strengths:
- Kick-return ability
- Playmaker with the ball in his hands -- asset in quick-screen game
- Will need to be schemed open but a home-run threat every time he touches the ball
- Good hands catcher; snatches balls on short/intermediate routes
- End-around ability because of KR skills
- Not a blazer but a tough runner; like a RB in space
Weaknesses:
- Raw as a route-runner; needs refinement there to reduce wasted movement early in route
- Not asked to do much re: route-running
- A lot to do as a run blocker