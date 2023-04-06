Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.64 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Valerian Ume-Ezeoke

Summary:

Mark Evans II is a shorter-built interior offensive lineman who has good upper body strength and active eyes. He is able to create torque through his core and does a good job of moving his feet when engaged. Evans has a tendency to overset and is susceptible to counters when defenders cross his face.

Strengths:

  • Creates torque through his core
  • Powerful punch
  • Good upper body strength
  • Active eyes
  • Does a good job of moving his feet when engaged

Weaknesses:

  • Tendency to overset, susceptible to counters
  • Gets off balance when defenders cross his face
  • Lacks ideal size for scheme versatility