Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.64 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Valerian Ume-Ezeoke

Summary:

Mark Evans II is a shorter-built interior offensive lineman who has good upper body strength and active eyes. He is able to create torque through his core and does a good job of moving his feet when engaged. Evans has a tendency to overset and is susceptible to counters when defenders cross his face.

Strengths:

Creates torque through his core

Powerful punch

Good upper body strength

Active eyes

Does a good job of moving his feet when engaged

Weaknesses: