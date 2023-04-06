Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.64 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Valerian Ume-Ezeoke
Summary:
Mark Evans II is a shorter-built interior offensive lineman who has good upper body strength and active eyes. He is able to create torque through his core and does a good job of moving his feet when engaged. Evans has a tendency to overset and is susceptible to counters when defenders cross his face.
Strengths:
- Creates torque through his core
- Powerful punch
- Good upper body strength
- Active eyes
- Does a good job of moving his feet when engaged
Weaknesses:
- Tendency to overset, susceptible to counters
- Gets off balance when defenders cross his face
- Lacks ideal size for scheme versatility