Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

NFL Draft analysis for Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 85

Strengths:

  • Positional versatility
  • Heavy hands and he uses them well
  • Impressive first step and sustained speed through the line
  • An always-humming motor
  • Powerful

Weaknesses:

  • Likely to be playing new position (DT) in NFL
  • Length could be a major concern
  • Good, not great against the run
  • Isn't a stud block-shedder
Our Latest Stories