Marshall, Iman, CB, USC

NFL Draft analysis for Marshall, Iman, CB, USC

Draft Scouting Report:

Lewis-Marshall was a big recruit who had a solid albeit unspectacular career at USC. At good height with good length, he understands the nuances of playing the corner spot on the outside and will make quality plays on the football relatively often. He's a little more stiff than you'd expect for a former top recruit. -- CT

