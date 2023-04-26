Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 58.37 (Roster depth)
Pro Comparison: Matt Farniok
Summary:
Mason Brooks has the versatility to play offensive tackle and guard. He displays good strength when engaged but can do a better job of dropping anchor to absorb contact. Brooks does a good job of not flashing his hands too soon in pass protection but has a tendency to overset outside, which leads to inside counters. He lacks the speed to play on the edge but looks for work when disengaged.
Strengths:
- Good strength when engaged
- Does a good job of not flashing his hands too soon
- Looks for work when disengaged
Weaknesses:
- Tendency to overset allowing for inside counter
- Lacks speed necessary to play on the edge
- Can do a better job of dropping anchor to absorb contact