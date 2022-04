Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 65.81 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Ryquell Armstead

Strengths:

Good top end speed. Holds the ball high and tight. Shows good balance. Going to fight through contact. Great size and frame. Does not have significant wear and tear on his feet.

Weaknesses:

Limited production as a pass catcher. Average in pass protection. Limited cutback ability. Runs a bit high in stature.

Accolades: