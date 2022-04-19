Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 87.6 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Taysom Hill

Strengths:

Matt Corral made huge strides from 2020 to 2021, reducing his interceptions from 14 to 5, and NFL teams took notice. He throws an effortless deep ball and his strong arm makes it look easy, while also possessing the accuracy to squeeze balls into tight windows. He's a legit run threat -- he excelled in Lane Kiffin's RPO offense at Ole Miss -- and a great athlete who has the ability to take a QB keeper to the house from anywhere on the field. He's great at improvising, an off-platform player who keeps his eyes downfield even after avoiding rushers.

Weaknesses:

At only 6-foot-1, there will be questions about his size, especially since he's a running quarterbacks who takes to many hits in the open field. He'll also struggle against pressure, even occasionally running himself into sacks or hurries because he leaves the pocket too early. He's not an anticipation thrower who needs to get better at layering balls to the second and third levels.

Accolades: