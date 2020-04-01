Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple

NFL Draft analysis for Matt Hennessy, OL, Temple

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 80

Strengths:

  • Gliding center with left tackle-like kick slides
  • Awesome work on combo blocks to the second level
  • Hip snap and change-of-direction ability to contact multiple defenders
  • Easily reaches across a gap on a run play
  • Solid balance in pass protection
  • Hand work is that of a very experienced interior blocker

Weaknesses:

  • Typically finds stunts but awareness needs improvement
  • Needs to get stronger up top and add more sand in his pants
