Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.30 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Martavis Bryant

Summary:

Matt Landers is a towering, lanky wideout with serious burst and long speed. He has sudden feet off the line, too, snapping out of his break on a slant and or route with double moves. He really glides on the field and runs past a lot of people. His ball skills aren't perfect, but he did show the abilty to make grabs with arms extended. He could get stronger, which would help him come down with more passes when dealing with contact. His surprisingly good wiggle helps him get of fthe line, but physicality impedes him there. He's scary after the catch at times. He stops/starts in a hurry -- even back jukes to find space -- then can flip it into top gear. His speed will threaten most NFL CBs. He should be used on some jet sweeps/end arounds because of his long-striding speed and deceptive burst. Overall, he's a super-fun deep sleeper.

Strengths:

Tall with serious long speed

Bounces off tackles after the catch and is explosive

Creative in the jet sweep game

Can make difficult grabs in traffic

Weaknesses: