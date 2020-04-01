Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

NFL Draft analysis for Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79

Strengths:

  • Incredibly long; smooth, gifted athlete
  • Technically sound with awesome hand placement
  • Plays very balanced and is mirroring master in pass protection
  • High-end ability to recover if initially beaten
  • Effective combo blocker; plus awareness of stunts
  • Comfortable/effective quick setting into defensive linemen

Weaknesses:

  • Occasionally beaten by counter move
  • Needs to get a little stronger and could punch a tad earlier
