Mattison, Alexander, RB, Boise St.

NFL Draft analysis for Mattison, Alexander, RB, Boise St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Royce Freeman was a record-setting bell cow at Oregon, a low center of gravity slasher who didn't run by many down the field at the end of his illustrious collegiate career but was a nightmare to tackle. I get a similar feel with Mattison, a powerful throwback type with good lean, burst, and strength to fall forward without much juice to break off huge gains. -- CT

