Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 82.75 (Long-term starter)

Pro Comparison: Vita Vea

Summary:

Mazi Smith is one of the most athletic NTs to enter the NFL in a while. Not compact, but tall and wide. His flashes of pass-rush ability are outstanding; push-pull, arm over, straight bull rush all very solid, although he's not a bulldozer pushing the pocket. His leverage isn't great. He does adequate planting roots against doubles teams, but it's not a specialty. His run-stopping is mostly contingent upon him using his athleticism to get to the ball. He's not a tremendous block-shedder right now. However, he tracks down RBs very well for being a large NT. He won't be an every-down player in the NFL, but his physical profile and pass-rushing refinement make him a fun NT prospect.

Strengths:

Tall, thick frame; unique for the NT spot

Veteran-caliber pass-rush moves to win up the field

Has the athleticism to get to RBs in close quarters, and has a large tackling radius

Weaknesses: