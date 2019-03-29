McCoy, Erik, OL, Texas A&M
NFL Draft analysis for McCoy, Erik, OL, Texas A&M
Draft Scouting Report:
Compact, mobile interior blocker with good accuracy with his punch. When he can brace for a blitzer, he has sturdy anchor but is susceptible to counter moves from high-caliber defensive linemen because his feet stop moving on occasion. With more weight and power, McCoy can be a quality starter at center. -- CT
