McCoy, Erik, OL, Texas A&M

NFL Draft analysis for McCoy, Erik, OL, Texas A&M

Draft Scouting Report:

Compact, mobile interior blocker with good accuracy with his punch. When he can brace for a blitzer, he has sturdy anchor but is susceptible to counter moves from high-caliber defensive linemen because his feet stop moving on occasion. With more weight and power, McCoy can be a quality starter at center. -- CT

