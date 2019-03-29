McGary, Kaleb, OL, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for McGary, Kaleb, OL, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Tall tackle who plays with a low, under-control style, is linearly explosive for his size, but lacks lateral mobility. Poppy combo-blocker who's very useful when asked to get to the second level but his feet stop moving at times when facing an outside speed rush. Starter potential but probably best as a swing tackle to start his career. -- CT

