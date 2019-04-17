McGovern, Connor, OL, Penn St.

NFL Draft analysis for McGovern, Connor, OL, Penn St.

Draft Scouting Report:

Reliable, unspectacular guard with sound fundamentals, great balance, and good linear athleticism. Aware of stunts and delayed blitzes but can take an extra second to get to them. Not a people mover nor a space player but has a strong grip and an impressive back bend when anchoring. -- CT

