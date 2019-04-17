McSorley, Trace, QB, Penn St.

NFL Draft analysis for McSorley, Trace, QB, Penn St.

Draft Scouting Report:

The strong-armed quarterback was responsible for a lot of Penn State's success in 2018, but he's undersized and struggles with accuracy, which is why some NFL teams asked him to work out at defensive back at the combine (he ran a 4.57); McSorley declined. His best chance to make it at the next level may be at another position but he may not be willing to make the switch. -- RW

Our Latest Stories