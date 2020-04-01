Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

NFL Draft analysis for Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 93

Strengths:

  • Moves like someone who weighs a lot less
  • Has only 17% body fat
  • Road grader in run game; gets to second level with ease

Weaknesses:

  • Weighs 364 pounds, which isn't something you see in an NFL OT
  • Didn't face elite pass rushers during 2019 season
  • Needs to improve in pass protection
