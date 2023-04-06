Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.50 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: J.C. Jackson

Summary:

Mekhi Blackmon is a smaller, splindy, savvy, hyper-experienced outside cornerback who glides on the field. He's not a twitched-up, explosive freak athlete but an efficient, smooth mover. He can man up on an island or work his ball skill magic as a zone defender. He's very aware when the football is arriving and will find it in most situations. He loves to squeeze perimeter routes out of bounds, but at times he gets overly grabby to make up for his lack of size/strength. He mirrors routes awesomely, very natural in that regard. Quality, not tremendous athlete altogether, and at times he will get out-jumped for the football. But he understands his limitations and works around them to get to the football. Good not tremendous speed. Reliable tackler and comes downhill with more authority than expected at his spindly size. He's a fun, useful cornerback who should outplay his draft position.

Strengths:

Squeezes sidelline routes well

Suddenness in his feet allow him to mirror well

Ball skills are a plus

Feisty player who'll battle with bigger, stronger receivers and make life difficult for them

Weaknesses: