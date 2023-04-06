Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 70.37 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Martin Emerson

Summary:

Mekhi Garner is a long, decently explosive, hyper-aware CB who needs to be in a specific role/scheme to thrive in the NFL (press bail or zone). He has some twitch but not the natural mirroring skills or overall athletic quickness to stick with wideouts in man. He's best when he can get his long arms on a receiver and then sink into coverage. He can smother them at the line, too. He plays underneath and inside the routes well and has enough explosion to close on the ball when needed. He's awesome in quarters because of his long strides and has length to disrupt on deep shots. Speed is a concern. Good tackling reliability but not flying around to look for plays to be made against the run. He won't be for everyone but has the immense size, enough athleticism and ball skills to be a quality boundary corner in the right role.

Strengths:

Length is a huge plus

Safety size with ability to smother at the line

Oustanding instincts in zone

Press bail technique is very good

Ball skills are tremendous, very aware when the ball is arriving and will find it

Weaknesses: