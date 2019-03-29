Metcalf, D.K., WR, Ole Miss

NFL Draft analysis for Metcalf, D.K., WR, Ole Miss

Draft Scouting Report:

Eats up cushion against cornerbacks and despite poor shuttle and 3-cone drills at the combine, routinely shows the ability to put the foot in the ground and get and out of breaks. He's good at creating separation with shoulder fakes and blazing speed (4.33 40). Also displays soft hands when hauling in long arcing throws, can high-point the ball on fade routes and has strong hands to fight off physical cornerbacks for the ball. -- RW

Our Latest Stories