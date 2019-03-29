Meyers, Jakobi, WR, NC State
NFL Draft analysis for Meyers, Jakobi, WR, NC State
Draft Scouting Report:
Meyers played primarily in the slot and QB Ryan Finley has described him as his "security blanket." He runs the underneath and intermediate slot routes, isn't afraid to go over the middle and is tough after the catch. Concerns about his long speed (he ran a 4.63 at the combine and averaged 11.4 YPC last season). Meyers battles for extra yards, isn't afraid of contact and is a good contested catcher, but can he be something other than a possession receiver in NFL? -- RW
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mock: Bengals move up for Dwayne Haskins
Arizona takes Kyler Murray at No. 1 while Cincinnati trades up for Dwayne Haskins
-
What to know about Brian Burns
Brian Burns is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
Three-round mock: QB moves, 20 trades
The Eagles hop up for a linebacker, the Seahawks move down four times and more mock madnes...
-
What to know about Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary was considered one of the two best players in college football heading into the...
-
What to know about Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell is hoping his college success translates to the NFL
-
What to know about Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat had an outstanding Senior Bowl and even better combine