Meyers, Jakobi, WR, NC State

NFL Draft analysis for Meyers, Jakobi, WR, NC State

Draft Scouting Report:

Meyers played primarily in the slot and QB Ryan Finley has described him as his "security blanket." He runs the underneath and intermediate slot routes, isn't afraid to go over the middle and is tough after the catch. Concerns about his long speed (he ran a 4.63 at the combine and averaged 11.4 YPC last season). Meyers battles for extra yards, isn't afraid of contact and is a good contested catcher, but can he be something other than a possession receiver in NFL? -- RW

