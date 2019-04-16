Miami Dolphins mock draft 2019: Seven rounds, team needs, picks, big board, multiple options for every selection

The Dolphins are a long ways away from competing, turning things over both at coach and quarterback this offseason and having holes up and down the roster. As such, they make a great target for teams looking to trade up from the 20s, as this draft and perhaps the next should be about collecting as much talent as possible for the Dolphins rather than finding one or two stars.

Below, you can check out which picks the Dolphins currently have, along with our projection of their top positional needs. I'll then build a war-room big board based upon players I think have some kind of chance of making it to their first pick before sharing multiple draft classes that make sense for the team from myself, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso. Good luck on draft day!

Current draft picks

Round Overall Status 1 13

2 48

3 78

4 116

5 151

7 233 from Tennessee 7 234 from Pittsburgh through Cleveland

Team needs

The CBS Sports NFL writing staff recently compiled positional rankings to identify needs for each team heading into the draft. A helpful guide: any position group that had an average ranking worse than 16.0 (on a scale of 1 to 32) was considered a "need," while any that ranked worse than 23.0 (bottom-third of the league) was considered a "pressing need."

QB RB WR/TE OL EDGE INT DL LB DB 29.8 27.8 29.8 28.0 28.4 30.8 25.8 21.8





Needs: QB, RB, WR/TE, OL, EDGE, INT DL, LB, DB

Pressing: QB, RB, WR/TE, OL, EDGE, INT DL, LB, DB

The Dolphins will almost certainly be the worst team in the league next season and will get to choose from Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, and Jake Fromm at quarterback. They could go pretty much anywhere with their picks this year, because this roster is terrible.

War room big board

With the Dolphins at the beginning of the rebuild, I think it makes perfect to explore a trade down (and maybe even more than one) to amass key picks to help rebuild the roster. Here's how I'd project the Dolphins' draft board for their first pick, considering only players I feel have some chance of making it in range:

OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State DT Ed Oliver, Houston QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State QB Drew Lock, Missouri DE Brian Burns, Florida State OL Jonah Williams, Alabama DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State (trade down) CB Greedy Williams, LSU (trade down) CB Byron Murphy, Washington (trade down)

Seven-round mock drafts

R.J. White:

The Dolphins should be open for business at No. 13 as they're at the start of a rebuild. Considering the Texans should be making nabbing one of the top offensive lineman a priority while also owning an extra second-rounder, this trade should be a match. After swapping No. 13 for No. 23 and 55, the Dolphins use their first pick on the abundantly talented Simmons, who is a top-13 talent in this draft but might not be ready to contribute fully in 2019 after tearing his ACL. That should be just fine for a Dolphins team eyeing the future anyway.

Before Day 2 starts, the Dolphins strike a rare player-for-player trade, sending star safety Reshad Jones and his big cap number to San Francisco for Solomon Thomas, a former No. 3 overall pick who hasn't paid off yet with the 49ers and becomes somewhat expendable after they draft Nick Bosa at No. 2. The move clears up the free safety position for Minkah Fitzpatrick as well. The Dolphins then score an offensive lineman in Jenkins who can start immediately at a problem spot for the offense. The extra second-rounder then becomes a strong base end in Omenihu, who I think could be a star under new coach Brian Flores. In the third round, the Dolphins take a shot with a talented quarterback prospect in Grier who they can give snaps as a rookie at some point before re-evaluating the position next offseason.

After trading back 21 spots in the fourth round in order to make a big leap up from No. 233 to No. 152 later in the draft, the Dolphins add some depth at receiver in Grier's college teammate Jennings, who's thought of as the other West Virginia receiver but had a great showing at the combine and could be a quality starter at the next level. Now with back-to-back picks in the fifth round, the Dolphins snap up two defensive backs, a versatile third safety in Blair who can eventually take over for T.J. McDonald and a corner who can compete for snaps on the outside in Smith. The team stays local for its final pick with a developmental tackle prospect in St. Louis who could eventually push for a starting role at right tackle.

More seven-round mocks:

(*) indicates pick acquired via trade



Ryan Wilson Chris Trapasso Round 1 Coming April 17! OL Jonah Williams, Alabama Round 2

DE Anthony Nelson, Iowa

Round 3

C Lamont Gaillard, Georgia Round 4

WR Riley Ridley, Georgia Round 5

DT Gerald Willis, Miami Round 6



Round 7

QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State

RB Darwin Thompson, Utah State

Check out more first-round mocks from CBS Sports.