Miami Dolphins Mock Draft: Two big defensive pieces, predictions for every pick

The Dolphins could very well be moving up for a quarterback in the first round. But if they stay put, they have a chance to land a difference maker at No. 11 while retaining the ammo to move up later if the right situation presents itself.

Here it does, as Dolphins fans get what might be a best-case scenario. After Tremaine Edmunds falls out of the top 10 (many are tabbing him as a likely pick in the 8-10 range) and Taven Bryan slips out of the first round (he seems unlikely to get by the Falcons), Miami compounds its good luck by trading up to land a game-changer at tight end.

A draft with Edmunds, Bryan and Mike Gesicki? I'm guessing the Dolphins will take that.

The Dolphins would surely love to land a Baker Mayfield or Josh Rosen, but in this mock the top QBs go 1-2-3-4. So they pivot to taking the ultra-athletic Edmunds, who has the upside to be one of the best linebackers in the game. He'll slot in next to Raekwon McMillian as the team's top linebackers, and the Dolphins could look to trade Kiko Alonso for help at other positions or a late pick.

In the second round, the Dolphins snatch up a potential first-round talent in Bryan, who should take over for Ndamukong Suh as a starter from Day 1. Rather than wait and hope Gesicki gets to them in the third round, Miami trades No. 73 and No. 123 to move into the end of the second round and get him. Gesicki, like Edmunds, is insane athletically, and he should be an immediate force in the passing game.

Falk isn't likely to prove a worthy starter at quarterback, but he should be a better No. 2 option long-term than Brock Osweiler. Williams and Wims provide depth at skill positions on offense, while Welsh could back up all three spots on the interior of the offensive line.