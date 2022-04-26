Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 79.42 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Drue Tranquill

Strengths:

Smooth hips and feet to change directions down the field. Runs the seam awesomely in Tampa 2 looks. Hip flip is tremendous; really helps him stay in front of in-breaking routes behind him (big asset to his game). Range is good, not great. Will track down some ball carriers to the corner. Decently effective as a blitzer despite not being tall and long. Uses his bendiness to soften the edges of interior blockers and disrupt.

Weaknesses:

Not a super speedy type. Block-shedding could get much better; just doesn't have the physicality and explosiveness to be great in that area but fights hard. Because of his size and limited explosiveness, he has a lower ceiling than other linebackers in this class.

Accolades: