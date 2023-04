Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 52.08 (Roster depth)

Pro Comparison: Joe Wesley

Summary:

Michael Ayers is a linebacker with long arms and good grip strength. Tackling form needs to improve as he struggles to come to balance in space and arrives at the point of contact head down. Ayers has average top end speed and a thin lower body.

Strengths:

Long arms

Average top-end speed

Good grip strength

Weaknesses: