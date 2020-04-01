Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

NFL Draft analysis for Michael Divinity Jr., LB, LSU

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Legit versatility, played EDGE in 2018, linebacker in 2019
  • Length for days and good size
  • Really flashed as polish edge rusher

Weaknesses:

  • Good, not great athlete best in a straight line
  • Major off-field/maturity concerns, spent time off LSU's team in 2019
  • Slow to react what's happening in front of him
