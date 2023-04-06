Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 66.69 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Justyn Ross

Summary:

Michael Jefferson is an Alabama St. transfer who is a hard-nosed player who will look to block or hit anything when he's not primarily involved in the play. He has a late gear to create separation and can win at all three levels. He's a big target with a big catch radius who needs to get stronger at the top of the route but offers a big downfield target. Best football is ahead of him.

Strengths:

Long frame, long strider who can eat up cushion in a hurry

Separates late on vertical routes

He'll hit someone in space as a run blocker

Can put foot in ground on quick slants to create separation; shows suddeness there

Shows high-point ability on vertical routes

Weaknesses: