Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 66.69 (Role player)
Pro Comparison: Justyn Ross
Summary:
Michael Jefferson is an Alabama St. transfer who is a hard-nosed player who will look to block or hit anything when he's not primarily involved in the play. He has a late gear to create separation and can win at all three levels. He's a big target with a big catch radius who needs to get stronger at the top of the route but offers a big downfield target. Best football is ahead of him.
Strengths:
- Long frame, long strider who can eat up cushion in a hurry
- Separates late on vertical routes
- He'll hit someone in space as a run blocker
- Can put foot in ground on quick slants to create separation; shows suddeness there
- Shows high-point ability on vertical routes
Weaknesses:
- Needs to be more physical at catch point
- Can sometimes take extra steps trying to get off line instead of getting into body of press-man CB type
- Can struggle to separate from physical/handsy DB types in red zone
- Won't break many tackles in space